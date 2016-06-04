Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 3, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Gov. Walker declares June 3 as Dutch Harbor Remembrance Day

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Governor Bill Walker has declared June 3rd to be recognized as Dutch Harbor Remembrance Day. Statewide all flags will fly at half-mast to recognize Japan’s World War II attack on Dutch Harbor.

Senate votes to lower health insurance premium increases for individuals and families

Andrew Kithcenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Senate voted 15 to 2 Friday to pass a bill to lower health insurance premium increases for individuals and families.

UA Board of Regents approves $909.8M operating budget

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Board of Regents have adopted the system’s $909.8 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Man in Wasilla shot by State Troopers after charging at them with a knife

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska State Troopers shot a man wielding a knife Thursday evening in Wasilla.

BLM continues work on cleaning debris from North Slope oil drilling

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Bureau of Land Management continues to work on cleaning up the debris from decades-old experimental oil drills on Alaska's North Slope.

U.S. Senate bill could give five Southeast “landless” Native groups land

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

A U.S. Senate bill introduced last week could allow Alaska Natives in five Southeast communities to form urban corporations. Haines, Ketchikan, Petersburg, Tenakee, and Wrangell each stand to gain about 23,000 acres of land if the bill passes. But, the legislation does not come without controversy.

Cause of Kodiak fire still a mystery as troopers work to identify victims

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

There is still no official word from authorities as to the identities of the victims of the fire yesterday morning at a remote Kodiak Island lodge that claimed one life and injured three. State Trooper spokesperson Megan Peters says Troopers made it to the site late Thursday evening, and are still working to identify the victim.

Department of Environmental Conservation seeks herbicide for invasive Elodea plant

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is considering a state sought permit to apply an herbicide to 3 Fairbanks area water bodies infested with the invasive plant Elodea. Floridone has proven successful at battling back the aquatic weed known to choke out fresh waters.

UAF researchers study effects of wildfires and thawing permafrost on carbon production

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

A new study co-authored by two UAF researchers suggests that contrary to previous studies Alaska’s wildfires and thawing permafrost may not generate more carbon that its ecosystems can capture – at least, through the end of the century.

Numerous fires reported with causes ranging from lightening strikes to human error

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Four new fires have been reported Friday, two of them human caused. A house fire in Delta threatened wild-lands, but was contained and is out.

AK: "Walk to Fisterra": A Fairbanks musician's pilgrimage through Spain

Lori Neufeld, KUAC - Fairbanks

"Walk to Fisterra" is a new documentary film showing tonight in Fairbanks featuring Alaskan born cellist Dane Johansen walking over 500 miles carrying his cello on his back, playing the Bach Cello Suites along the Spanish pilgrimage to Carmino de Santiago.

49 Voices: Grant Deussing of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Grant Deussing in Anchorage. Deussing is a graphic designer and student worker at UAA.