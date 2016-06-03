Alaska News Nightly: June 2, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

One dead and three injured in Kodiak fire

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

One person is dead and three others are injured after a fire at a remote fishing lodge on Kodiak Island.

Four senators -- including Ellis and Huggins -- won't seek re-election

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Anchorage Democratic Sen. Johnny Ellis and Wasilla Republican Sen. Charlie Huggins announced they won’t seek re-election.

Candidate Sullivan says surprise candidacy followed call to Joe Miller

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Ex-Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan surprised everyone yesterday by filing to run against U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the Republican Primary, minutes before the 5 p.m. filing deadline.

Members of House panel, some begrudgingly, move tax bills

Associated Press

The House Finance Committee has advanced three of Gov. Bill Walker's tax proposals, though several members indicated they did so begrudgingly to allow for a House floor vote.

Family of man who died in Anchorage jail files wrongful death lawsuit against the state

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

The family of a former Juneau man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Department of Corrections. It’s the second wrongful death lawsuit filed against the department this year.

Cooler weather eases burden of Medfra Fire

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

The state’s first major wildfire of the year near McGrath has grown to nearly 10,500 acres. But efforts to fight the Medfra fire on Thursday are being helped by cooler, wetter weather.

Ferry budget changes, but schedule doesn’t

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Ketchikan

This week's legislative budget compromise shuffled the source of some of the money that pays for the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Tires from 87 Merrill Field planes get slashed and vandalized

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Vandals slashed the tires of 87 planes at Merrill Field in Anchorage early Thursday morning. Officials and pilots at the field say it's the largest act of air travel vandalism they've seen in their careers.

Marine experts seek help finding entangled humpback

Associated Press

Federal marine mammal experts are hoping the public will help lead them to a humpback whale that became entangled in anchor line in southeast Alaska.

Snow geese number rise after protective actions

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Like other large waterfowl species, the North American population of snow geese was decimated in the early part of the twentieth century due to overhunting. But since then, thanks to hunting restrictions and habitat protection, snow geese numbers have bounced back strongly – some might say a bit too strongly.

Volunteers work to restore the amphibious plane, the Grumman Goose

Maria Dudzak, KRBD - Ketchikan

Since 1992, volunteers with Ketchikan’s “Save the Goose” project have been working to restore a historic amphibious plane. The Grumman Goose restoration is about 85 percent complete and now those involved are trying to find a permanent home for the plane. They believe they may have found the right place.