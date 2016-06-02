Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 1, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker says the Legislature must pass his fiscal plan

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker said the Legislature’s work is a long way from being over. While lawmakers stopped pink slips from being sent to state workers by passing a state budget on Tuesday, Walker said the Legislature must act now to prevent a replay in the future.

With budget deal done, oil tax reform remains elusive

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The budget passed by the Legislature this week doesn't include about $775 million owed to oil companies in refundable tax credits this year. Democrats say, if companies want those credits, there has to be oil tax reform.

Ex-Mayor Dan Sullivan challenges Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Former Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan is apparently challenging U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the Republican Primary.

Legislature passes two bills aiding children in foster care

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Legislature took three actions this week that will help foster care children -- passing two bills aiming at finding kids adoptive homes and adding money to the budget to help keep struggling families together.

Medfra fire spreads rapidly, encompassing over 8,000 acres

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Dozens of firefighters are battling a wildfire northeast of McGrath that has grown rapidly over the past few days.

State moves toward trial in Sockeye wildfire

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

State prosecutors are pushing for a criminal trial in the wake of last year's devastating Sockeye wildfire near Willow. As the anniversary of the fire approaches on June 14, they have requested about a month's court time for proceedings, although attorneys for the two defendants have asked for more time to prepare their case. But neither side is ruling out that there is still a chance for an out of court settlement.

Pedestrian killed on Seward Highway south of Potter Marsh

Associated Press

Anchorage police are investigating the death of a pedestrian struck on the Seward Highway just south of Potter Marsh.

Tanana Valley Fisheries Center to be opened early June

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The state plans to open its Tanana Valley Fisheries Center in Fairbanks on June 7. The visitor’s center will realize a long envisioned public interface at the new hatchery.

Haines transgender teen breaks barriers at state track meet

Emily File, KHNS - Haines

A Haines teenager was likely the first transgender student to compete at a statewide high school athletic competition. Nattaphon Wangyot was born male, but has identified as female since she was about five years old. Her participation in last weekend’s track meet in Anchorage drew a lot of attention, both positive and negative.