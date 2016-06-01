Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislature votes to dip into budget reserve to pass state budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Legislature is poised to pass a state budget that would prevent layoff notices going out to state workers tomorrow. But the budget could draw three billion dollars from the state’s piggy bank, the constitutional budget reserve. And it’s not clear how Governor Bill Walker will respond to a spending plan that doesn’t address Alaska’s long-term state fiscal imbalance.

Father, son die in Glacier Bay capsizing

Associated Press

According to The National Park Service, a father and son died when a boat capsized at Glacier Bay National Park.

Several fires plague Mat-Su over Memorial Day weekend

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Three new fires in the Matanuska Susitna Borough were sparked over the long weekend. On Monday, fire crews were called out to two fires in the Palmer area. Despite the area being under a burn suspension, both of the fires were human caused on private land, when residents chose to burn debris piles. Forestry crews from Palmer responded to those fires, which were declared contained.

Real winners in pot bonanza? Security companies

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

One IT security firm estimates 80 percent of its business is consulting on surveillance and data storage to bring cannabis companies into compliance with state rules.

Despite federal changes, ‘Eskimo’ still in use in Western Alaska

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The term “eskimo” is divisive across much of the arctic, but it’s still being used in western Alaska. Some identify with it, while others want to see change.

Former Wrangell Institute property could see another boarding school

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Wrangell could see another boarding school in the next five years. ANSEP, an accelerated high school program based on University of Alaska Anchorage campus, is interested in building a 400-bed facility on the former Wrangell Institute property.

Former UAF shooter prepares for his 4th Olympics

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Former University of Alaska Fairbanks shooter and 2004 Olympic champion Matt Emmons is in top form heading toward his 4th Olympics this summer in Rio.

Fairbanks' largest care facility to be operated by Greater Community Hospital Foundation

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation is planning to operate the community’s largest care facility and private employer. The decision follows in the wake of failed negotiations with Providence announced earlier this month. The Foundation is confident it has the management group in place to succeed.

Unalaska ambulance inherited by Chignik

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

One of Unalaska’s former ambulances will soon be taking a ferry ride to the Alaskan Peninsula town of Chignik. Chignik is an incorporated city in the Lake and Peninsula Borough, home to about 60 permanent residents and hundreds of seasonal workers.