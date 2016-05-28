Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 27, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

In stalemated Legislature, 'Musk Ox' may hold the key

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

The Legislature is on Day 126 of what was supposed to be a 90 day session -- and many Alaskans are wondering, what’s taking so long?

Attorneys in Sockeye fire case ask for more time to prepare, granted

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Attorneys for the two defendants in the Sockeye fire case have asked for more time from the court to prepare a case for trial.

Fire managers urge caution heading into Memorial Day weekend

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaskans will be headed outdoors to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend - the unofficial start of summer for many, but fire managers are reminding state residents that the risk of wildfire is extremely high and they are urging caution.

Young, Murkowski to do 'double whammy' on energy bill

Liz Ruskin, Aaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Alaska Congressman Don Young will have a say in drafting the final version of Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s energy modernization bill. That’s because the U.S. House passed its own energy bill this week, to match the Murkowski bill already passed in the Senate. House leaders then picked Young to serve on the conference committee that will negotiate a compromise between the two bills.

Researchers study economics of permit ownership, loss

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

When the Bristol Bay salmon fishery was limited, about half the permits were issued to watershed residents. In the decades since, some have stayed in with residents, and others have left.

Ruby Marine purchases Inland Barge Service as barge season begins

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

As another barge season in the Interior gets into full swing, there is one less Nenana-based company offering services.

AK: Young 'Bio Blitzers' explore and examine the Arctic environment

Molly Rettig, KUAC - Fairbanks

Last week a group of scientists traveled to a small village in the Arctic to find as many different species as they could. It was happening all over the country in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. But it had special meaning in Anaktuvuk Pass, where the local Inupiaq people live a subsistence lifestyle inside of a national park.

49 Voices: Bret Connor of Anchorage

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week, we're hearing from Bret Connor in Anchorage. Connor designs and sells his own line of clothing called Hulin Alaskan Design.