Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 26, 2016

Insurance Director tells lawmakers individual market could collapse

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

Alaska’s individual health insurance market could collapse as soon as next year, unless the legislature acts.

House bill streamlines children in state custody

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The first bill to come out of the Legislative special session may be one that streamlines handling of children in state custody.

Bill with $1B for icebreaker advances to Senate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Arctic is one step closer to having a new U.S. icebreaker. The full Senate Appropriations committee this morning passed a bill that includes $1 billion for a heavy duty polar ship. Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the money would fully fund a goal she’s worked toward for years.

'Spicy' ocean levels could spell trouble for marine mammal hunting

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The Arctic Ocean is getting spicier. A new study published in the Journal of Physical Oceanography suggests that rising temperatures in the far north could result in warmer, saltier water, or what’s know as spicier water. This could make marine mammal hunting off Alaska’s coast more dangerous.

Department of Fish and Game seeks to prevent closing of caribou hunting to outsiders

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has asked the Federal Subsistence Board to repeal its controversial decision to close caribou hunting in the Northwest Arctic to all non-local hunters.

Brown bears draw hundreds to Alaska Peninsula for spendy spring hunt

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Hundreds of people have traveled to the Alaska Peninsula this month for a chance to bag a brown bear. Most hunters are non-residents who hire guides and charter flights, driving an estimated $10 million dollars of economic activity.

Man charged after using stolen front loader to rob liquor store

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A man was charged with DUI, theft and criminal mischief among other charges after he ran a front loader into an Anchorage Brown Jug liquor store in order to rob it at around 3 in the morning on Thursday.

Barrow experiences earliest snowmelt on record

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Snow in the northern most town in the nation is melting earlier than ever

before on record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s

Observatory in Barrow reported a snowmelt starting on May 13. That’s 10 days

earlier than the previous record set in 2002. NOAA has been recording

snowmelt from its Barrow Observatory for over 70 years.

Tanana River erosion closes trail, threatens cabins at Big Delta State Historical Park

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska State Parks officials have closed a section of trail in Big Delta State Historical Park near Delta Junction, because the Tanana River been cutting sharply into its southern bank where the trail is located. The extreme erosion now threatens a couple of historical cabins within the park. State and local officials are working on a plan to shore up the bank – and to come up with a way to pay for it.

Seattle's KPLU meets $7M fundraising goal, avoiding sale

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A public radio station based in Seattle and serving the Puget Sound Region announced Thursday it has raised enough money to stay on air