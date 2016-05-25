Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 24, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

At special session legislators come up short for new sources of state revenue

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

In the debate over how to close Alaska’s nearly $4 billion dollar budget hole, one issue hasn’t gotten much attention: new sources of revenue.

As new companies enter Alaska oilfields, violations spike

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

Last year was a record year for fines in Alaska’s oil and gas fields State regulators proposed some $1.7 million dollars in penalties against five companies -- and the University of Alaska Fairbanks -- for violating safety and environmental regulations at oil and gas wells.

'Eskimo' and 'Aleut' scrubbed from 2 U.S. laws yet live on

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

President Obama has signed a bill that removes the words “Oriental,” “Eskimo” and “Aleut” from two federal laws. The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Congresswoman Grace Meng of New York, says she wanted to erase from U.S. code the last two instances of the term “Oriental” because, she says, many Asian-Americans find the word offensive. Her bill revises the names of ethnic groups in two programs, both in the Energy Department. Instead of “Negro,” “Oriental,” “Eskimo” and “Aleut,” those laws will now refer to African Americans, “Asian Americans” and Alaska Natives.

Bear attack survivor: ‘Grace was extended to me’

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

The survivor of a brown bear mauling near Yakutat on May 13 said the animal was startled, and attacked instinctively.

Haines and Hydaburg receive grant to jumpstart biomass renewable energy projects

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Two Alaska communities are receiving a federal grant to jumpstart renewable energy projects. Haines and the village of Hydaburg were selected from 77 applicants nationwi

Observation group launches info hub on Cook Inlet beluga whales

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

The Alaska Ocean Observing System recently rolled out a new information hub that’s all about beluga whales. The Cook Inlet Beluga Ecosystem Portal is a one-stop shop for beluga data that its creators hope will help scientists and the public make more informed decisions in the future.

Generational differences among Japanese-American families

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Susan Churchill is a Japanese-American who grew up in a small town near Seattle not long after World War II. But her experiences growing up were nothing like her father's.