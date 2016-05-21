Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 20, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Person of interest in Gambell woman's disappearance dies by suicide

Associated Press

A body found outside the Bering Sea island community of Gambell has been identified as a missing village woman.

Legislation in motion to grant tribal entities health care facilities

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A U.S. House committee held a hearing Wednesday on legislation that would transfer federal lands in Tanana and Dillingham to tribal entities for health care facilities. HR 4289 would convey 11 acres in Tanana to the Tanana Tribal Council. Council Secretary Dorothy Jordan testified before the House Indian, Insular and Alaska Native Affairs subcommittee in support of transfer of the former Indian Health Service hospital site.

State, Southeast Conference agree to rework ferry system

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The state and a regional development group are combining forces to come up with a new business and management plan for the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Flights grounded for Obama stop in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Aviators in Southcentral Alaska are being asked to observe a temporary flight restriction Saturday evening during a brief presidential visit.

Mat-Su school board selects new superintendent

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Matanuska Susitna Borough school board has announced a replacement for outgoing school superintendent Deena Paramo.

New tribal court programs aim to reduce recidivism

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

Two new tribal court programs are getting off the ground at Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. They’re focused on reducing recidivism.

Geologists look at possibility of tsunami-inducing megaquakes

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

In the next 50 years there’s a 9% chance of an Aleutian Islands earthquake so strong it could send a devastating tsunami to Hawaii. That’s according to researchers from University of Hawaii at Manoa.

BBAHC on the frontlines against bed bugs in rural Alaska

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Two Native Corporations are using a $100,000 EPA grant to get rural communities the tools they need to combat bed bug infestations.

AK: Palmer, where the bison roam

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A new honor for the American bison.. it's now an official national mammal.

49 Voices: Greg Martinez of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Greg Martinez in Anchorage. Martinez is a UPS worker who moved to Anchorage from New York 12 years ago.