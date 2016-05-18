Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 17, 2016
Despite Walker's objections, Legislature considers dipping into Permanent Fund
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
Alaska’s government has never in 40 years used permanent fund earnings to balance the state budget. That could change this year. How the Legislature and Governor Bill Walker handle a plan could have big implications on Alaskans’ Permanent Fund dividends.
Same but different: how Alaska and Norway are handling low oil prices
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
An oil-dependent economy straddling the Arctic Circle, battered by low prices but sitting on a massive savings account: that could describe Alaska -- but it also describes Norway.
Plastics, once America's darling, now foreign villain on Alaska shores
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan chaired a hearing in Washington this morning on marine debris, and he asked the witnesses if there was consensus on what the focus should be.
Respected elders drown In Yukon River near Marshall
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel
Two elders drowned this weekend in Marshall when their vehicle suddenly slid into the Yukon River. The couple left a legacy of sharing traditional knowledge with their community.
Anchorage man mauled by a bear near Yakutat
Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka
An Anchorage man was mauled by a brown bear near Yakutat over the weekend.
Murder investigation underway at Excursion Inlet
Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines
A remote Southeast community was the scene of an alleged homicide on Sunday.
Trump campaign reveals list of Alaska Republican co-chairs and supporters
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washingotn D.C.
Alaska Republican leaders from all parts of the GOP spectrum are uniting behind Donald Trump for president. On Monday, the Trump campaign’s Alaska branch released a list of honorary co-chairs.
Why Eagle River 8th graders say they want more police
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
In order to fight rising property crime, Anchorage needs more police. That's the conclusion of a group of young-experts, a class of 8th graders in Anchorage. They think they've got a solution for city leaders.