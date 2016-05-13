Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 12, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Susan Carney to replace Justice Fabe on the AK Supreme Court

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Susan Carney will be the next Supreme Court Justice following Justice Dana Fabe’s retirement. Governor Bill Walker announced his appointment Thursday afternoon in Anchorage.

Floor debate set to begin on oil and gas tax bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The House could begin debate on the bill scaling back tax credits for oil and gas companies as soon as Friday.

Legislators turn down request for $7M for rural school

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Senate Finance Committee voted on Thursday against adding $7 million in funding to replace the school in Kivalina. The additional funds were requested by Governor Bill Walker’s administration.

Village of Deering suffers flood from nearby river

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

The Northwest Arctic village of Deering declared a disaster this week after a nearby river flooded the only road to the local airport. Spring and fall-time floods are becoming more common and the community is learning to adapt.

Kangas trial finishes presentation of evidence

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Closing arguments in the trial of a Tanana man charged with killing 2 Alaska State Troopers, are scheduled for Friday in Fairbanks Superior Court. Presentation of evidence in the Nathaniel Kangas murder trial ended Wednesday.

YKHC Opposes Donlin Mine

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

What does rural healthcare in Alaska have to do with jobs? A lot, according to The Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation. The regional healthcare provider is opposing the Donlin Gold mine. And a big part of an anti-Donlin resolution the corporation passed last month focuses on the potential for jobs to leave the region if the mine is developed.

Budget cuts to close Haines, Wrangell public health offices

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

Public health offices in Haines and Wrangell are set to close this summer due to state budget cuts. But their services won’t disappear completely. Nurses from other Southeast towns will occasionally travel to Haines and Wrangell to maintain the ‘safety net’ their agency aims to provide.

Tlingit leader remembered for land claims role

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Tlingit leader John Borbridge Jr. died Tuesday. He was a significant player in the campaign for Alaska Native land rights.

Mat-Su school district faces $9 million deficit

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Matanuska Susitana Borough schools have an enrollment of close to 19,000 students and are expected to surpass that number by the start of the 2017 fall semester.

Herring eggs: A meal some Anchorage residents want to see more of

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The spring run of herring, when thousands of the small fish arrive in southeast waters, to spawn is a sure sign of spring. After the herring spawn, some of their roe makes its way to Anchorage.

Deadliest Catch alum seeks to write book on Unalaskan experiences

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Were you living in Unalaska in the 70s or 80s? If so, Christian Skovly is looking for you. The Californian wants to make a book of stories of life in Unalaska at that time.