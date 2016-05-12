Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Myron Naneng Resigns As AVCP President/CEO

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Myron Naneng has resigned as president and CEO of the Association of Village Council Presidents. Naneng announced his decision at an Executive Board meeting Wednesday. The resignation became effective immediately, according to a press release from the regional tribal nonprofit for 56 villages across the Yukon Kuskowim Delta. The office is based in Bethel.

Jurors hear audio, Trooper investigator testimony in Kangas murder trial

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Day 2 of the Nathanial Kangas murder trail included testimony from Alaska State Troopers who investigated the May 2014 shooting deaths of two of their comrades in the village of Tanana.

Representative, lobbyist argue whether ending tax credits is a money grab

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Lawmakers say cutting tax credits to oil and gas companies may be a necessary step to close the state government’s budget deficit.

Alaskan storyteller charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau and Anne Hillman and Rachel Waldholz, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A celebrated storyteller is facing felony charges for allegedly having sex with an underage boy. Forty-three year old Jack Dalton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and attempted sexual abuse. KTUU originally reported the case.

Bank threatens to sue the state for $28M over LIO move

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In a letter sent Tuesday to the state's Legislative Affairs Agency, lawyers for the bank handling a $28.6 million loan to finance renovations of the Legislative Information Office say they will sue the state if it doesn't honor its lease agreement.

Veterans Affairs administrator meets with Alaska vets

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A senior Department of Veterans Affairs administrator is promising to address concerns he heard Tuesday in Fairbanks. Dr. Baligh Yehia was in Alaska conducting listening sessions of Alaska vets. Many of the attendees expressed doubt any change would come from the event.

One couple, two tales of immigration

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Stereotypes about Mexican immigrants in the United States abound, but everyone has a unique situation. This is the tale of one couple with two very different stories.

Alaska Board of Fisheries looks to restructure how proposals are vetted

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Alaska’s Board of Fisheries considers possible changes to each of the state’s fisheries every three years. But later this month, the board will consider changing that process so that some proposals get added to a consent agenda, hopefully shortening the length of each meeting.

Hydaburg to enhance POW wolf study

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

How many wolves are on Prince of Wales Island? It’s an important question because wolves are an important predator – part of the chain of life in the forest. A POW tribal group has been awarded a federal grant to help gather data used to determine that number.