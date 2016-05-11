Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Jury begins to hear case involving the death of two State Troopers in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A Fairbanks jury has begun hearing the case of a Tanana man charged with killing 2 Alaska State Troopers in the interior village. 22-year-old Nathaniel Kangas shot Trooper Gabe Rich and Sargent Scott Johnson while they were trying to arrest his father at the Kangas' home on May 1st, 2014. During his opening statement on Monday, District Attorney Greg Olson began making the case for first degree murder convictions.

House Rules Committee holds hearing on oil and gas taxes, first in over three weeks

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

After weeks of delays, a bill to overhaul the state’s oil and gas taxes could advance quickly. The House Rules Committee held the first public hearing in more than three weeks on the legislation Tuesday.

Shell forfeits Arctic leases once worth $2b

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Months after halting its exploration of the Chukchi Sea, Shell is now giving up all but one of its leases there. It will keep the parcel that includes Burger J, the sole test well it completed in its $7 billion Arctic exploration program.

A wrench and a spark shut down TAPS for nine hours

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

A worker with a hand-wrench sparked the fire last month that shut down the trans-Alaska pipeline for nine hours.

Canadian-based company buys Icicle Seafoods after a year on the market

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

After more than a year on the market, Icicle Seafoods has a buyer: Canadian-based Cooke Aquaculture announced Monday it is purchasing Icicle whole to build its presence in US farmed salmon sector and gain a major foothold in Alaska’s wild fisheries.

Sealaska back in seafood business

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Southeast Alaska’s regional Native corporation is back in the seafood business. Juneau-based Sealaska on Monday announced the purchase of a minority share of a Seattle processing plant.

Salmon acceleration up Copper River may be due to early breakup

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An early break up on the Copper River may accelerate salmon moving upstream. Glenallen area state sportfish biologist Mark Sommerville says little ice remains and water levels are unusually low, conditions that may lead to warmer water and trigger early fish migration.

Walker to name new Supreme Court Justice within the week

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker will name someone to a seat on the Alaska Supreme Court within the next few days.

Crown Princess makes unexpected stop in Juneau

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

The Crown Princess cruise ship arrived unexpectedly in Juneau on Sunday. The ship was scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. Kirby Day, manager of port operations for the Holland America Group, said operations in Vancouver -- where the ship’s journey began -- were slower than usual.

Palmer meat plant up for sale

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

State funding may keep Mt. McKinley slaughterhous open another year, while details of a sale are worked out.