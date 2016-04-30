Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Apr. 29, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Impending crime bill looms as Legislature moves to temporary building

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Legislature didn’t do much work Friday, as lawmakers moved into their temporary digs in the Bob Ray Center while the Capitol is under construction. When House members return on Monday, they’ll debate whether to overhaul the state’s criminal sentencing laws. Supporters say the legislation will lower the risk of offenders returning to crime, but others are concerned that the bill goes too far in reducing penalties.

Juneau PD: Intoxicated driver rams Governor’s Mansion

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau police arrested a man late Thursday night for driving while intoxicated after finding him and a dog in a vehicle stuck in construction fencing at the Capitol.

Iditarod Committee: Beals will not compete in 2017 race following domestic violence charges

Lori Townsend: APRN - Anchorage

The Iditarod Trail Committee Board released a statement today regarding rules related to musher conduct. Recent reports of domestic violence charges against musher Travis Beals have prompted Iditarod officials to disallow any 2017 application from Beals.

Fairbanks Republicans fight to become delegates

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Fairbanks

A few hundreds Republicans are gathered in Fairbanks today for the state party convention. APRN’s Liz Ruskin is reporting from there.

Drug enforcement discussed at Mat-Su public hearing

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Few people turned out to testify at a public hearing on the Matanuska Susitna Borough budget in Wasilla Thursday night, but those who did outlined a disturbing trend.

Ice jam on the Yukon releases

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An ice jam on the Yukon River below Eagle has released. National Weather Service hydrologist Ed Plumb said the jam in place since Tuesday, broke up early this morning.

Troopers investigate 2 caribou wanton waste cases

Associated Press

Alaska State Wildlife Troopers are investigating two cases of wanton waste of caribou in northwest Alaska.

Bethel prepares for first liquor store in 4 decades

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Bethel’s first liquor store in over 40 years is set to open next week. AC Quickstop received the town’s first liquor license last fall after decades of restricted alcohol sales, and Walter Pickett, AC general manager, says the store could open as early as Monday.

AK: With the 'Little a Triathlon', a father grieves and gives

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

How do you begin to cope with the death of your child? J.T. Lindholm is answering that question, in part, by organizing a triathlon this summer. The event is a fundraiser for the family of an Eagle River girl named Maddy who died this month of ovarian cancer. Organizing the race has been a lot of work, but it's also been a chance J.T. and his closest friends to channel their grief into a meaningful event.

49 Voices: Jenna Holcomb of Anchorage

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Jenna Holcomb in Anchorage. Holcomb is a life-long Alaskan and works at the Brown Bag Sandwich Company.