Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2016

Walker, industry leader have separate concerns on oil, gas bill

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Gov. Bill Walker voiced concerns about changes in the types of oil and gas companies that would benefit from state tax credits, under a bill the House Rules Committee unveiled Tuesday.

Republicans converge on Fairbanks, with eyes for Cleveland

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

If Donald Trump doesn’t have the presidential nomination in the bag by July, the Republican National Convention could be the most exciting in decades. 28 Alaskans get to participate, and this week Alaska Republicans will choose who gets to go.

Report indicates plane flew low before fatal Birchwood crash

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A plane that crashed near Anchorage killing all four aboard on April 20 was engaged in aerial photography over Birchwood at the time of the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board Wednesday released the first of three reports on the incident.

Ice jam raises water levels in Eagle

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

An ice jam on the Yukon River has raised water levels at Eagle. A few low lying areas of the river side community were reported flooded Wednesday morning from the jam about 9 miles downstream. National Weather Service hydrologist Ed Plumb said conditions are not conducive to serious flooding.

New bill would replace misdemeanor charges for underage drinking with fine

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Only 10 people from across the country are getting an award on April 27, 2016 for their work to get a second chance for people with a criminal record. One of them is a Yup’ik Alaskan.

Fish and Wildlife consider ban on predator hunting in refuge lands

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Anchorage

Underage kids caught drinking alcohol won’t rack up a permanent charge on their record under a bill that passed the legislature last week.

Yup'ik Alaskan one of 10 to receive national award for justice advocacy

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The National Park Service implemented a series of changes at the beginning of this year which ban various types of predator hunting on Park Service land. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is considering similar changes for refuge lands across Alaska.

Biologists project lower harvests of pink salmon this season

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Federal fishery biologists expect only 30-million pink salmon, or humpies, will be harvested in Southeast Alaska 2016. That’s well short of 2015's disappointing harvest of 34 million fish and 2013’s record catch of 95-million pinks.