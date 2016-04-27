Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Latest oil and gas tax credit aimed at gaining majority

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Lawmakers are continuing work in Juneau. The House Rules Committee on Tuesday unveiled the latest attempt to rewrite tax credits for the oil and gas industry. The bill would save the state more money over the next three years than a previous version. But the savings are much less than what Governor Bill Walker proposed.

Musher assault case raises questions over Iditarod handling

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

An accomplished musher is in Palmer court Tuesday over a domestic violence incident that happened a few months before this year's Iditarod. Critics have asked whether Iditarod organizers were aware of the assault charges prior to the race and let 24-year-old Travis Beals compete anyway.

Togiak herring season starts out rough

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Togiak herring fishery is having a tough season. First the herring

showed up and started spawning earlier than ever before, then the winds and

weather proved uncooperative.

Hydropower brought to Bristol Bay village of Igiugig

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

An effort to bring renewable energy to western Alaska was recognized Tuesday by the federal government. The Ocean Renewable Power Company was named the 2016 Outstanding Stewards of America’s Waters for its ability to bring hydropower to the Bristol Bay village of Igiugig.

Early breakup occurs along Yukon River

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Ice is going out early along the Yukon River. Flooding has so far not been an issue.

New assistant Sitka DA serves in stride

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

Christopher Orman is the new assistant district attorney for Sitka, Petersburg, and Kake. He replaced Jean Seaton in February, who held the position since 2009. Originally from Southern California, Orman had a winding road to get into law, but he says he’s ultimately happy to be in field serving the community.

Sitka cruises to bring passengers to shore

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

The majority of cruise ships making stops in Sitka this summer will be coming in to dock.

Yupik Spelling Bee helps spread Yupik literacy

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Young Alaska Natives are spreading Yup’ik literacy. Six students from across the state competed in the fifth annual Yup’ik Spelling Bee for Beginners in Anchorage over the weekend. The contest is open to third through eighth grade and run by volunteers. It’s a lot of work. And with responsibility concentrated to a few individuals, the future of the event is in question.

Commercial fishing to be opened for Stikine River kings

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

This year’s run of King salmon on the Stikine River is projected to be small but still large enough for limited commercial fishing near Petersburg.