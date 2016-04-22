Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Apr. 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

36-year-old man found dead in Anchorage jail

Associated Press

A 36-year-old inmate has been found dead at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Lawmakers invite Walker to discuss budget, primarily Permanent Fund drawings

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Lawmakers are considering some of the most wide-ranging changes in the history of Alaska finances this year. That’s why the leaders of the House Finance Committee invited Governor Bill Walker and top state officials to talk about their budget plan – especially, the latest proposal to draw from Permanent Fund earnings.

Trans-Alaska Pipeline up and running after tank fire the previous day

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Trans-Alaska Pipeline is back in operation following a tank fire that shut it down for 9 hours yesterday. Alyeska Pipeline Service Company spokeswoman Michelle Egan said workers at Pump Station 5 saw flames coming from a large crude oil storage tank at Pump Station 5 at the base of Atigun Pass in the Brooks Range around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon.

ConocoPhillips to add wells at CD5 site in Alpine Field

Associated Press

Oil development is ramping up in the National Petroleum Reserve. ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. says it's adding wells and other infrastructure at its CD5 site in the Alpine Field.

Emmonak public safety official arrested for pointing gun at residents

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

A village public safety officer from Emmonak was arrested Wednesday

for pointing a firearm at three residents of the community. Alaska State

Troopers say they responded to the incident last Friday and their

investigation led to the arrest of 68-year-old Jay Leroy Levan.

Community organization prevents child neglect through social networks

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

A new community organization is building support networks through churches to help families in crisis before child abuse has a chance to start.

UAF involved in new project in climate change and wildfire studies

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers will play a big role in 3 newly funded climate change and wildfire studies. Alaska Fire Science Consortium ecologist Randi Jandt said teams that include UAF based and trained researchers will focus on implications of increasing warmth and fire activity from a cross disciplinary perspective.

“It Just Didn’t Work”: Legacy of botched project haunts port’s future

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

As aggressive environmental corrosion rapidly degrades the Port of Anchorage, its funding future is in the hands of Juneau lawmakers. Funding for construction and rehabilitation of port infrastructure was the only financial request of Anchorage's mayor this session. But as Alaska Public Media's Zachariah Hughes reports, the possibility of legislators taking any action on a major spending project is unlikely at best.

Haines bear mauling victim was attacked by brown bear

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

A man who was injured in a bear mauling near Haines early this week was attacked by a brown bear sow with at least one cub. That’s according to Alaska Fish and Game Biologist Stephanie Sell, who is tasked with gathering information about the incident.

Egegik incinerator burns down

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Egegik’s incinerator burned down Tuesday night, but a quick community response kept any additional area from burning.