Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Apr. 18, 2016

Legislators go past the 90 day session to bring budget together

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Lawmakers blew through their 90 day session end last night and are back at work today, trying to bring a budget together that all sides can agree to. APRN's Juneau correspondent Andrew Kitchenman joined APRN's Lori Townsend to talk about about the big stumbling blocks are.

Man mauled by a grizzly bear near Denali Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A man was attacked by a bear near the Denali Highway over the weekend. Alaska State Trooper spokesman Tim DeSpain says 77-year-old Glenn Bohn of Wasilla was bear hunting Friday afternoon near mile 68, when he was mauled by a grizzly.

Middle Kuskokwim villages predict earliest river breakup on record

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

Middle Kuskokwim River villages reported that river ice is beginning to move out in what is expected to be the earliest river breakup on record for those villages.

Search for remains of Tuluksak resident halted as Kuskokwim ice continues to shift

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

As the Kuskokwim river ice continues to shift and rot, Search and Rescue volunteers have suspended recovery efforts for the remains of 26-year-old Tuluksak resident Dillon Lamont.

Number of foster kids at record high, caseworkers overloaded

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Nearly 3,000 kids are in foster care in Alaska. The system is overburdened. The first of five parts looks at what's going on at the Office of Children's Services.

Budget cuts could leave communities without health care

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

As lawmakers finish off their spending plan for state operations, a wide variety of programs are considering the impacts of budget cuts. One is the state public health center system, where reductions could leave communities without some types of care.

Moose population increases in the Yukon Charley Rivers National Preserve

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Natural factors are credited with growing the moose population in the Yukon Charley Rivers National Preserve. Preserve wildlife biologist Mat Sorum said the latest data from moose population surveys conducted every 3 years, show more moose in a 3,000 square-mile corridor along the Yukon and Charley Rivers.

Togiak herring fishery opens on earliest date on record

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Togiak herring fishery opened Sunday, the earliest date on record. The herring showed up unexpectedly last week and have already begun to spawn all over Bristol Bay's northern coast. As KDLG's Dave Bendinger reports, Fish and Game, processors, and the fleet got caught flatfooted and are hustling out to try and make a season.

Body of deceased fisherman recovered in Carl E. Moses harbor

Great Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

Divers recovered the dead body of a fisherman Tuesday evening, less than 12 hours after his captain realized the crewman was missing.