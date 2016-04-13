Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Senate Finance Permanent Fund bills could lower dividends, stabilize budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The outlines of changes to the Permanent Fund became clearer today. Senate Finance Committee introduced a bill that would pay for much of the state government’s budget using the Fund’s earnings. It also would reduce residents’ Permanent Fund dividends, but make them more stable for the future.

2 hikers rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Two hikers who were stranded on a glacier on the southern Kenai Peninsula since Friday night, were rescued by crews with the Alaska Air National Guard just after noon on Tuesday.

Growing a modern workforce in Ketchikan

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

The Ketchikan Shipyard had a reputation in the 1980s and 90s as a giant

money pit. The state spent millions to build it, and critics complained it

couldn’t do cost-effective repairs. Operators lost money. The yard closed

for two years. Then, with big infusions of state and federal cash, along

with local support, the yard got going again.

Small capital budget keeps $32.5 for LIO purchase, no mega-projects or port

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Senate Finance Committee has released its first version of the capital budget, which tracks closely to the governor's plan with a few notable exceptions.

Delta cuts Juneau back to seasonal service

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

If you’re planning a trip to Seattle after August, the price of plane tickets may go up. Delta Air Lines is stopping all flights to Juneau next fall, to return in May of 2017.

Empty missile containers discovered near Southeast

Associated Press

Two large shipping containers, each stamped with the words "Contains: Guided Missile," were discovered bobbing in the Pacific Ocean near the southeast Alaska island community of Craig.

Kenaitze Indian Tribe opens new elder center, expands campus in Old Town Kenai

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently opened their new elder center near their Dena’ina Wellness Center in the heart of Old Town Kenai. Officials say it’s part of a larger strategy to restore the tribe’s original village site and bring better services to tribal members and other Alaska Natives and American Indians living in the area.

Togiak tribe banishes Dillingham man for 10 years

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

The Togiak traditional council has rolled out the “not welcome” mat to a Dillingham man they say has been importing alcohol and drugs into the community.

Tustumena ferry sailings cancelled in May due to repairs

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

The Alaska Dept. of Transportation announced Monday that May sailings of the ferry Tustumena are canceled due to unexpected repair work.