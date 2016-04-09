Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Apr. 8, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Wrangell-Angoon plane crash leaves 3 dead

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau and Katarina Sostaric, KSTK - Wrangell

A plane crashed on Admiralty Island Friday morning southeast of Angoon after departing from Wrangell.

Use of Permanent Fund on budget focused on in Legislature

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Proposals to spend Permanent Fund earnings on the state budget will be a major focus of the legislative session’s final nine days.

Oil tax bill scales back incentives for new oil

Lori Townsend and Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

With just over a week left in the legislative session, lawmakers are wrangling over the always-contentious issue of oil taxes. Gov. Bill Walker had requested a complete overhaul of the state's oil and gas tax credit program. The House Resources scaled back that proposal. Now, a third committee has weighed in. The House Finance committee chose a middle route -- while also introducing some changes that weren't even in the governor's bill.

Senate passes bill allowing firearms on UA campuses

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to allow people to carry concealed firearms on University of Alaska campuses.

University of Alaska braces for cuts, warns of economic impacts

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

As the legislature's conference committee hashes out the state's operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, the University of Alaska is standing by, waiting to see just how large the fiscal dent will be.

Standings remain competitive as Kobuk 440 mid-point nears

Emily Schwing, KNOM - Nome

The small community of Ambler was buzzing all day as dog teams pulled in for a rest roughly 200 miles into the Kobuk 440. The community gave mushers a warm welcome serving up platefuls of French toast, sheefish and all kinds of other treats. But dog teams have roughly 240 miles of travel ahead and it’s still anybody’s race.

Savoonga harvests its second whale of the season

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

A whaling crew from Savoonga landed its second bowhead of the season this week. The St. Lawrence Island community has been working non-stop to haul the whale out of the icy waters, harvest its meat, and distribute it around the village.

AK: Iñupiaq photographer documents life and culture in Alaska Inuit communities

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

From Teller and Kaktovik to Shungnak and Tuluksak, Inupiaq photographer Brian Adams has traveled all over rural Alaska for “I Am Inuit.” The project aims to document Alaska Inuit culture and share it with the world through portraits and stories of local people.

49 Voices: Indie Alaska Viewers in Anchorage

Wesley Early and Kaysie Ellingson, APRN - Anchorage

This week, 49 voices heads to the Bear Tooth Theater in Anchorage, where Alaska Public Media's Indie Alaska program held a screening last week and made a short movie with Alaskans willing to answer a few questions in front of the camera.