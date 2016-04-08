Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Apr. 7, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Corrections officers union seeks retraction of review, opposes commissioner

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The state corrections officers union wants Governor Bill Walker to retract key sections of a report released last year that criticized Department of Corrections policies and some officers’ actions.

Forest Service chief: Firefighting cost leaves little room for prevention, other programs

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

The Forest Service is in a bad place: To pay the cost of fighting mega fires, the agency has had to raid other programs, including its fire prevention budget. Sen. Lisa Murkowski supports a plan to end so-called “fire borrowing.” But Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell told her it’s not penciling out as they’d hoped.

Late-night conditions preempt firefighting efforts at McHugh Creek

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage firefighters were alerted to a forest fire near McHugh Creek south of the city late Wednesday night. The fire was at least 45 minutes up a trail on the North side of the creek but did not appear to be growing rapidly. Due to the location, darkness and weather conditions, crews couldn't respond until this morning to extinguish it.

GCI fiber optic cut causes outages across the state

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

A GCI fiber optic cable was cut in midtown Anchorage Thursday morning causing phone, cable, and internet outages across the state. The company says they are working as quickly as possible to fix it, but it's more complicated than it seems.

Fifteen mushers set to compete in Kobuk 440 Race

Emily Schwing, KNOM - Nome

The last major sled dog race of the season got underway Thursday in Kotzebue. Fifteen mushers drew bib numbers Wednesday night at the start banquet for mid-distance Kobuk 440.

The Amsterdam of Alaska: pot businesses sit down with Spenard

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

As potential businesses across the state get ready for commercial cannabis sales, communities are beginning to meet their new neighborhood pot dealers. And growers and processors, too. As part of an ongoing series profiling one new marijuana business hoping to open up shop, Alaska Public Media's Zachariah Hughes looks at how communities are trying to have a say at the most local level.

Semi-pro Alaska baseball team settles disputes with Fairbanks Borough

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Goldpanners baseball team officially announced its new contract with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Wednesday. Last year, the semi-pro ball club had tangled with the borough over the safety issues at its home field, Growden Park. Differences have been set aside so the tradition of the Midnight Sun Game continues.

Voznesenka parents tell KPBSD 'Keep School Open'

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

A handful of the parents of students who attend Voznesenka School testified before the Kenai Peninsula Borough School Board Monday evening. They said they did not want the district to shut the school down, which officials say they’re considering due to a stalled lease negotiation.