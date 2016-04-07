Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Apr. 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Budget talks entering final phase

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

State budget talks are entering their final phase. The House and Senate have appointed members to a budget conference committee.

Feds refuse state request to prosecute Bill Allen

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has declined to let the Alaska Department of Law act as federal prosecutors to pursue former VECO owner Bill Allen.Alaskans are testifying more than ever... but does it matter?

Offshore drilling plan draws protests

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

The tentative proposal would allow lease sales in the Arctic Ocean and Cook Inlet.

North Slope mayor recalled by voters

Associated Press

Residents of the North Slope Borough have voted to recall Mayor Charlotte Brower.

Liberals get edge in Anchorage elections, massive school bond fails

Zachariah Hughes and Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Upsets over financing for school capital projects and a tax-cap calculation will leave Administration with budget challenges, though more liberal-leaning Assembly.

Girdwood police vote undetermined

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Girdwood voters are split on paying for local police protection. The unofficial outcome of Tuesday's municipal election indicates that about half of the community's voters are willing to pay additional property taxes to cover the costs of law enforcement, while the other half are not.

Emmonak declares disaster after fire threatens fishing industry

Laura Kraegel, KNOM - Nome

The City of Emmonak has issued a disaster declaration after a fire destroyed five commercial fishing buildings last month, causing $3 million of damage.

Peninsula spruce threatened by aphid

Quniton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

Spruce trees are under attack in the Kachemak Bay area. Tiny insects called spruce aphids are draining sap from the trees leaving tell-tale signs of damage. Spruce aphids are not usually found on the Kenai Peninsula and their sudden appearance is making residents worry for the health of their trees.

Taking a field trip to the moon, sort of

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Take a field trip to the moon through virtual reality and a cardboard box.