Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2016
Four Supreme Court nominees submitted to Gov. Walker
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Four nominees to replace an outgoing state Supreme Court justice have been submitted to Governor Bill Walker for review. Walker now has about six weeks to name a replacement to the bench.
Rep. Olson bill would tax Permanent Fund dividends as budget stopgap
Andrew Kithenman, KTOO - Juneau
Representative Kurt Olson, a Soldotna Republican developed a plan to tax Permanent Fund dividends back in February. But he didn’t introduce it at the time, because he wanted to see how the debate over plans from Governor Bill Walker and others unfolded. But with less than two weeks left in the session, Olson – decided it was time for House Bill 376. It would apply a 35-percent tax to dividends.
Alaskans are testifying more than ever... but does it matter?
Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham
Since January, thousands of Alaskans have called in to speak before the Alaska Legislature. Their testimony is facilitated by 23 Legislative Information Offices around the state, then channeled into the legislative process.
Rep. Young calls on Juneau Republicans to support Sturgeon case
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau
Congressman Don Young yesterday called on Juneau Republicans to support legislative funding for John Sturgeon’s legal fight over operating a hovercraft in a national preserve.
No trucks advised on upriver ice road
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel
Upriver travel on the Kuskokwim has just gotten harder. Ice crews have
removed road markers between Tuluksak and Kalskag and are advising no more truck traffic between these points. That means people upriver will be staying in place or shelling out money for airfare until breakup.
Denali area wolf hunt shortened
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The Alaska Board of Game has approved a National Park Service proposal aimed at reducing the number of park wolves killed outside Denali’s northern boundary. It’s the
latest move in a long running debate over how to manage park wolves that roam onto state land.
Bonds, Assembly seats and School board among Anchorage Municipality ballots
Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage
Self-contained two-way about tonight's Anchorage election. You can follow on the live blog, too!
Bill introduced to allow communities to contribute to Marine Highway
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
A Southeast lawmaker wants communities to be able to contribute directly to the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Sitka commemorates relationship with Japanese sister city
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka
Sitka has a sister city in Nemuro, Japan. Like Sitka, Nemuro is an ocean-facing fishing port, but larger - about 30,000 people to Sitka’s 10,000. And on Monday Nemuro citizens visited Sitka’s city hall to commemorate their decades long relationship.