Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Apr. 5, 2016

Four Supreme Court nominees submitted to Gov. Walker

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Four nominees to replace an outgoing state Supreme Court justice have been submitted to Governor Bill Walker for review. Walker now has about six weeks to name a replacement to the bench.

Rep. Olson bill would tax Permanent Fund dividends as budget stopgap

Andrew Kithenman, KTOO - Juneau

Representative Kurt Olson, a Soldotna Republican developed a plan to tax Permanent Fund dividends back in February. But he didn’t introduce it at the time, because he wanted to see how the debate over plans from Governor Bill Walker and others unfolded. But with less than two weeks left in the session, Olson – decided it was time for House Bill 376. It would apply a 35-percent tax to dividends.

Alaskans are testifying more than ever... but does it matter?

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Since January, thousands of Alaskans have called in to speak before the Alaska Legislature. Their testimony is facilitated by 23 Legislative Information Offices around the state, then channeled into the legislative process.

Rep. Young calls on Juneau Republicans to support Sturgeon case

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Congressman Don Young yesterday called on Juneau Republicans to support legislative funding for John Sturgeon’s legal fight over operating a hovercraft in a national preserve.

No trucks advised on upriver ice road

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Upriver travel on the Kuskokwim has just gotten harder. Ice crews have

removed road markers between Tuluksak and Kalskag and are advising no more truck traffic between these points. That means people upriver will be staying in place or shelling out money for airfare until breakup.

Denali area wolf hunt shortened

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Alaska Board of Game has approved a National Park Service proposal aimed at reducing the number of park wolves killed outside Denali’s northern boundary. It’s the

latest move in a long running debate over how to manage park wolves that roam onto state land.

Bonds, Assembly seats and School board among Anchorage Municipality ballots

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Self-contained two-way about tonight's Anchorage election. You can follow on the live blog, too!

Bill introduced to allow communities to contribute to Marine Highway

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A Southeast lawmaker wants communities to be able to contribute directly to the Alaska Marine Highway System.

Sitka commemorates relationship with Japanese sister city

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

Sitka has a sister city in Nemuro, Japan. Like Sitka, Nemuro is an ocean-facing fishing port, but larger - about 30,000 people to Sitka’s 10,000. And on Monday Nemuro citizens visited Sitka’s city hall to commemorate their decades long relationship.