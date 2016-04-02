Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Apr. 1, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

At low prices, North Slope production taxes could drop to zero

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

As oil continues to hover around $40 per barrel, Alaska is confronting a new reality: if prices stay this low, the state's major North Slope producers might owe no production taxes at all in coming years.With the state already struggling to close a $4 billion budget deficit, that's not an appealing prospect. Many lawmakers say they never understood how the tax system would work at such low prices. But industry says this was always part of the deal.

Legislators offer $32.5 million for Anchorage LIO

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The state government would buy the Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage for 32 and a half million dollars, under a recommendation made Thursday night by the Legislative Council.

Landslide suit raises questions about Benchlands liability

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The August 18th landslide in Sitka was unprecedented, claiming the lives of three men and raising safety concerns about the Benchlands, a strip of land nestled between the mountains and the ocean. The city sold four parcels, totaling 20 acres, to Sound Development LLC in 2013 and construction was in progress when the landslide hit, damaging one home and completely destroying another.

House passes foster care improvement bill, says more needs to be done

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The state House passed a foster care reform bill this afternoon. Under the new legislation, the state would put a stronger focus on finding foster kids permanent homes and prioritize placing them with relatives when possible.

House passes Indigenous Peoples Day bill

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The state House unanimously passed a bill this morning that would create Indigenous People's Day on the 18th of October every year. It coincides with Alaska Day, one of the state's official holidays.

2016 Cama-i Dance Festival starts in Bethel

Laura Kraegel, KNOM – Nome

The 2016 Cama-i Dance Festival starts Friday night in Bethel. As KNOM’s Laura Kraegel reports, the festival will feature performers from all over the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta and beyond.

Mat-Su map indicates little known streams

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A mapping project in the Matanuska Susitna Borough indicates the area's watershed contains more miles of streams than previously known.

AK: Sitka, one of the best kept secrets for surfers

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW – Sitka

Warmer winters have pushed Sitka snowboarders and other adventurers out of the mountains and into the water. The ocean swell and rock breaks right near the heart of town create prime wave conditions. But locals are worried about revealing too much about what their secret spot.

49 Voices: Tribute to Annie Feidt

Wesley Early and Dave Waldron, APRN - Anchorage

This week on 49 Voices, we’re doing something a little different. Our long-time editor and producer Annie Feidt will be leaving Alaska News Nightly to manage Alaska's new Regional Journalism Collaborative focused on energy and environment. As our editor she may very well be furious that we changed to tonight’s program without her permission, but we thought it was important to let her know how much she'll be missed.