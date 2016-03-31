Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska’s oil and gas tax credits: what are they and how do they work? —

Rachel Waldholz, APRN – Anchorage

With less than a month left in the legislative session, one of the biggest

questions facing lawmakers is oil tax credits. These credits are now the

third-largest line item in the state budget, behind only the Departments of

Education and Health and Social Services. Many argue Alaska can no longer

afford those kind of subsidies.

Economist urges lawmakers to address deficit uncertainty

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

What the Legislature does in response to the state government’s

four-billion-dollar deficit could have big effects on Alaska’s economy.

That’s according to a leading economist.

State officials propose program to address rising health insurance rates

Associated Press

State officials in Alaska are proposing a program to address high-cost

health insurance claims in hopes of stabilizing rising rates on the

individual policy market.

Senate Bill 91 relies on reinvestment to reduce crime

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Senate Bill 91, the omnibus crime bill, is working its way through the

Senate Finance Committee. In its current form, it would save the state

about $150 million dollars over the next five years, but about $100 million

of that would be reinvested into programs aimed at making the community

safer.

New record low sea ice extent forces Navy camp evacuation

Emily Russell, KNOM – Nome

A camp constructed by the U.S. Navy on a sea ice floe in the Arctic was

evacuated last week. As KNOM’s Emily Russell reports, the camp’s early

closure coincided with a new record low sea ice extent in the Arctic.

Pavlof still rumbling, but no more ash clouds

Associated Press

Researchers say Pavlof volcano is still rumbling and exploding but is no

longer sending up massive ash clouds.

UAA women prepare for national title game against Lubbock Christian

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

. As APRN's Josh Edge reports, the Seawolves will face off

UAF mountaineering class recovers from avalanche

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Members of a University of Alaska Fairbanks mountaineering class are

recovering after being hit by an avalanche in the eastern Alaska Range. As

KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the incident has raised questions about the

university taking students into the mountains.

The University of Alaska Anchorage's women's basketball team is playing in the program's first-ever NCAA Division 2 national championship game next week