Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2016

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published March 30, 2016 at 10:55 PM AKDT
Rep. Dave Talerico, R- Healy, at a House Majority press availability, Feb. 4, 2016. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
Alaska’s oil and gas tax credits: what are they and how do they work? —

Rachel Waldholz, APRN – Anchorage

With less than a month left in the legislative session, one of the biggest
questions facing lawmakers is oil tax credits. These credits are now the
third-largest line item in the state budget, behind only the Departments of
Education and Health and Social Services. Many argue Alaska can no longer
afford those kind of subsidies.

Economist urges lawmakers to address deficit uncertainty

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

What the Legislature does in response to the state government’s
four-billion-dollar deficit could have big effects on Alaska’s economy.
That’s according to a leading economist.

State officials propose program to address rising health insurance rates

Associated Press

State officials in Alaska are proposing a program to address high-cost
health insurance claims in hopes of stabilizing rising rates on the
individual policy market.

Senate Bill 91 relies on reinvestment to reduce crime

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Senate Bill 91, the omnibus crime bill, is working its way through the
Senate Finance Committee. In its current form, it would save the state
about $150 million dollars over the next five years, but about $100 million
of that would be reinvested into programs aimed at making the community
safer.

New record low sea ice extent forces Navy camp evacuation

Emily Russell, KNOM – Nome

A camp constructed by the U.S. Navy on a sea ice floe in the Arctic was
evacuated last week. As KNOM’s Emily Russell reports, the camp’s early
closure coincided with a new record low sea ice extent in the Arctic.

Pavlof still rumbling, but no more ash clouds

Associated Press

Researchers say Pavlof volcano is still rumbling and exploding but is no
longer sending up massive ash clouds.

UAA women prepare for national title game against Lubbock Christian

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage's women's basketball team is playing in
the program's first-ever NCAA Division 2 national championship game next
week

. As APRN's Josh Edge reports, the Seawolves will face off
against Lubbock Christian in Indianapolis.

UAF mountaineering class recovers from avalanche

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Members of a University of Alaska Fairbanks mountaineering class are
recovering after being hit by an avalanche in the eastern Alaska Range. As
KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the incident has raised questions about the
university taking students into the mountains.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
