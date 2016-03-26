Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Mar. 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Robocalls and rallies as Dems enter caucus mode in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Alaska Democrats are picking their presidential nominee Saturday. The party has 42 sites set up in anticipation of a spirited contest between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

Climate uncertainty prompts questions on dam studies

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

In Anchorage this week, a panel of federal scientists is getting a look at progress on environmental studies for the Susitna-Watana Dam. It's all part of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's pre-licensing process, although, an earlier hold on the hydro project has caused a two year delay in work on the application, and now some are questioning whether the environmental studies are accurate.

UA Board formally opposes campus conceal-carry bill

Associated Press

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has formalized its opposition to a state Senate bill that would allow concealed weapons on its campuses.

Mayor's office reporting $14 million surplus from first quarter

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Mayor's Office in Anchorage is reporting a $14 million surplus after revising its first-quarter budget.

State troopers not setting up command post for Arctic Man

Associated Press

A spokeswoman for the Alaska State Troopers says the agency will not set up a command post at the Arctic Man Classic race.

Flooding still a large concern on Dalton Highway

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Concern continues about flooding on the northern end of the Dalton Highway. Water from the Sag River overran the Dalton south of Deadhorse last year, causing extensive damage that closed the road for weeks. Mitigation work is aimed at reducing impacts of encroaching ice and water.

Kuskokwim Ice Classic Tripod heralds spring on the Kuskokwim

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

On the Kuskokwim River in Bethel, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod is up. That means the clock is counting down to breakup and to a $10,000 prize. Half the proceeds go to youth programs from dance to archery to the lifesaving skill of swimming.

Acclaimed Alaskan filmmaker premieres new film at UAF

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The story of ingenious peoples facing disruption of their culture has long fascinated filmmaker Len Kamerling. Kamerling is known for depicting Alaska Native Culture. But his new film, premiering tonight, is set in Africa.

AK: Alaska Folk Festival: The state's biggest talent show

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Alaska Folk Festival runs April 4th through 10th in Juneau. It’s a sure sign of spring for the hundreds of musicians from all over the state who come to play, jam and listen. CoastAlaska’s Ed Schoenfeld caught up with a Juneau singer-songwriter getting ready for the festival’s 42nd year. He’s one of many performers who are serious about their music, but don’t leave their day jobs.

49 Voices: Will Mirabel of Anchorage

Wesley Early, APRN - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Will Mirabel in Anchorage. Will is originally from Venezuela and came to America two years ago.