Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Mar. 24, 2016
Judge declares legislature’s Anchorage LIO lease illegal
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage, Rachel Waldholz, APRN – Anchorage,
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
An Alaska judge ruled today state's lease of the controversial Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage is illegal. The court's decision on Thursday eliminates the current arrangement for renting the LIO building, but doesn't spell out what's next.
Walker to lawmakers: Putting off sustainable budget is ‘wholly unacceptable’
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Governor Bill Walker says the Legislature must agree to a complete and sustainable solution to the state’s fiscal problem this year.
Golden Valley Electric investigates coal plant explosion
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
It will be months before a Golden Valley Electric Association coal fired power plant comes back on line. The plant, one of 2 Golden Valley operates in Healy, has been down since a coal dust explosion on March 3rd. The incident is similar to 2 other that occurred during initial testing of the recently re-stated power plant.
'The Hunting Ground' aids Title IX discussion at UAF
Emily Russell, KNOM – Nome
In the last few years, the issue of sexual assault has been a major focus
for universities around the nation. The University of Alaska Fairbanks is
no exception. University officials recently visited UAF’s Northwest Campus
in Nome to discuss the issue.
Fish and Game look to round up invasive starlings
Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer
The Department of Fish and Game plans to trap a flock of birds not native
to Alaska that is trying to move in. The agency says starlings could cause
big problems for humans and other birds native to the area. They want to
get rid of the flock before their numbers grow.
Two distillery apps vie for one Skagway license
Emily Files, KHNS – Haines
Skagway residents could be sipping locally crafted spirits in the near
future. Two entrepreneurs have applied for distillery liquor licenses in
Skagway. Their applications are part of a growing craft distillery market
in Alaska.
Gold Medal Basketball Tournament has urban origins, village tradition
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau
Before statehood and before the Alaska Marine Highway System, there was the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau. This year, the event turns 70. It brings adult players from across Southeast to compete against neighboring villages and communities.