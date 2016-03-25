Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Mar. 24, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Judge declares legislature’s Anchorage LIO lease illegal

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage, Rachel Waldholz, APRN – Anchorage,

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

An Alaska judge ruled today state's lease of the controversial Legislative Information Office in downtown Anchorage is illegal. The court's decision on Thursday eliminates the current arrangement for renting the LIO building, but doesn't spell out what's next.

Walker to lawmakers: Putting off sustainable budget is ‘wholly unacceptable’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker says the Legislature must agree to a complete and sustainable solution to the state’s fiscal problem this year.

Golden Valley Electric investigates coal plant explosion

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It will be months before a Golden Valley Electric Association coal fired power plant comes back on line. The plant, one of 2 Golden Valley operates in Healy, has been down since a coal dust explosion on March 3rd. The incident is similar to 2 other that occurred during initial testing of the recently re-stated power plant.

'The Hunting Ground' aids Title IX discussion at UAF

Emily Russell, KNOM – Nome

In the last few years, the issue of sexual assault has been a major focus

for universities around the nation. The University of Alaska Fairbanks is

no exception. University officials recently visited UAF’s Northwest Campus

in Nome to discuss the issue.

Fish and Game look to round up invasive starlings

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

The Department of Fish and Game plans to trap a flock of birds not native

to Alaska that is trying to move in. The agency says starlings could cause

big problems for humans and other birds native to the area. They want to

get rid of the flock before their numbers grow.

Two distillery apps vie for one Skagway license

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

Skagway residents could be sipping locally crafted spirits in the near

future. Two entrepreneurs have applied for distillery liquor licenses in

Skagway. Their applications are part of a growing craft distillery market

in Alaska.

Gold Medal Basketball Tournament has urban origins, village tradition

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO – Juneau

Before statehood and before the Alaska Marine Highway System, there was the Gold Medal Basketball Tournament in Juneau. This year, the event turns 70. It brings adult players from across Southeast to compete against neighboring villages and communities.