Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Supreme Court sides with Sturgeon in case challenging NPS authority

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

In a decision released Tuesday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court sided unanimously with moose hunter John Sturgeon in his case against the National Park Service, overturning a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision.

Cancelled troop cut at JBER contrary to cuts in Lower 48

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The Army’s decision this week not to proceed with a planned troop cut at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson is unusual. For at least the next year, Anchorage won’t have to face the economic hit it’s been expecting since the Army announced it would be part of a 40,000-soldier troop reduction last year. But there’s no relief for communities in the Lower 48 who were told they’d lose troops in the same decision.

Plan to replace tanker escort in Prince William Sound raises concerns in Valdez

Rachel Waldholz, APRN -Anchorage

Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, which runs the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, is splitting with its longtime provider of oil spill prevention and response services in Prince William Sound.

Legislature proposes dipping into PFD

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A proposal to allow state government to dip into Permanent Fund earnings is advancing in the Legislature. The Senate Finance Committee heard details Tuesday from Anchorage Republican Senator Lesil McGuire.

Knik Crossing loan denied

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Opponents of the Knik Arm Crossing plan say denial of a loan for the project will kill the bridge, but promoters of the project say it's just a bump in the road.

Officials meet in Anchorage to discuss Susitna Dam

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

State and federal officials are meeting in Anchorage this week on a study plan for the proposed Susitna Dam. Emily Ford, a spokesperson for the Alaska Energy Authority, says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, FERC must approve every aspect of the study plan before further action can be taken.

Haines Freeride 2016: ‘It’s been a powerful competition’

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

Extreme skiers and snowboarders sped down Haines mountains Monday in the fourth stop of the Freeride World Tour. The international alpine sports tournament made the long trek back to Haines after its Alaska debut last year. It hasn’t been totally smooth sailing – Haines poses challenges athletically and logistically.

Blessing of Herring Rock: A yearly ceremony to bring fish to Sitka

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

While commercial fishermen were on the water anxiously awaiting the next herring opening in Sitka, some residents gathered on land for a traditional Tlingit ceremony. The Blessing of Herring Rock happens every year to get the fish to come back to the Sound to spawn.