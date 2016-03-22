Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Mar. 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

JBER cuts put on hold

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Cuts to Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson's 4-2-5 infantry brigade combat team in Anchorage have officially been put on hold. Alaska's congressional delegation is celebrating today's announcement by the army.

Low oil prices not ideal for state budget

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Department of Revenue released a forecast today showing the state will bring in 800 million dollars less in oil revenue this year and next than the department projected in the fall.

Tax credits reduced for oil and gas companies

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The House Resources Committee unveiled its version of an overhaul of the state’s oil and gas tax credits.

Irreversibility of climate change discussed at Arctic Science Summit

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juenau

Government leaders and policymakers from circumpolar nations say they rely on the very best and latest science to make decisions about how to adapt to climate change and a rapidly warming Arctic. They converged in Fairbanks last week at the same time as one of the largest groups of Arctic scientists met to brainstorm on the next round of new research.

New mariculture initiative to help boost shellfish farming

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska shellfish farmers hope a new state mariculture initiative will help boost their businesses. But they warn it’s not an easy industry to expand.

Zita Air adds passenger service to Bristol Bay communities

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

Last week, Anchorage-based Zita Air made its first charter run with a Piper Cherokee Lance, delivering folks to Kokhanok for the winter carnival. The flight was months, and even years, molly dismollymn the making.

Emmonak fire destroys five buildings

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

A fire in the village of Emmonak destroyed five commercial buildings and caused an estimated $3 million in damages over the weekend.\

Some of the fastest teams ever among top ten Iditarod finishers

Emily Schwing, KNOM - Nome

Never in Iditarod history have as many teams finished the 1000 mile race in under nine days, but this year, eight of the top ten teams did just that. Some of the mushers who crossed the finish line faced enormous adversity on their way to Nome. But without any major weather events most of the mushing that took place was simply the fastest in the race’s history.