Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Mar. 18, 2016

Walker: No update on Alaska LNG before April

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

When Governor Bill Walker held a press conference in February to announce changes coming to the Alaska LNG gas line project, he left most observers scratching their heads over what's next for the proposed pipeline.

Arctic Council meeting ends, climate change among topics

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

A contingent of senior Arctic Council officials wrapped up a three-day meeting at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Thursday. And Friday morning, the U.S. chairman of the group reported on their deliberations, much of which dealt with the impact of climate change on the Arctic and how to adapt to it.

State loses bid for easements near Chicken

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

In court, the state of Alaska lost its bid for easements along historic trails across Native Allotments near Chicken, in Interior Alaska. The Department of Law is now turning to the larger issue of getting easements along historic trails crossing private and federal land.

Renaming of Mt. McKinley to Denali recognized by tribal officials

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Renaming of North America’s highest peak from Mt. McKinley to Denali was recognized Wednesday by federal and tribal officials at the Tanana Chief’s Conference annual meeting in Fairbanks. Three other lesser publicized name changes were also highlighted.

Scientists use ice wedges to chart climate change in the Arctic

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

For years scientist have known permafrost can act as reliable gauge to chart climate change in the north. A new study in the journal Nature Geoscience reveals the wide extent and speed in which ice wedges are degrading and altering the landscape.

West High senior to defend Alaska’s national Poetry Out Loud title

Keira Alkema, KTOO - Juneau

Shannon Croft, a West High student, recently won the State Poetry Out Loud competition. Croft will travel to Washington D.C. in May to compete in the national championship.

AK: New “marriage” between Iditarod and politics

Emily Schwing, KNOM - Nome

It’s not rare to see mushers touting various brands and companies as they drive their dog teams down the Iditarod trail. Sponsorship is a major source of financial support. This year a few mushers have gotten involved in touting political candidates as both the congressional and presidential election season heats up.

49 Voices: Patricia Ratcliff of Anchorage

Wesley Early, APRN - Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Patricia Ratcliff from Anchorage. Ratcliff moved up here 30 years ago from the Dakotas to get married.