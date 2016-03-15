Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Mar. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Father and son face off in Iditarod sprint finish

Defending Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey can leave White Mountain this evening in chase of his fourth victory. He checked in at 9.48 a.m. for the mandatory 8-hour layover at the checkpoint. He can depart at 5:48 p.m. His father, Mitch Seavey will be less than an hour behind. To the minute, Dallas is on pace with his record-setting run in 2014.

Sarah Palin shows at Trump rally despite husband’s accident in Alaska

Associated Press

Sarah Palin made a surprise appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Tampa, despite canceling a solo event after her husband was injured in a snowmobiling accident in Alaska.

Trump’s take on public land bucks Western trend

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington D.C.

Alaska issues don’t come up much in presidential debates, but Donald Trump did face a public lands question, and his answer struck a nerve among Western conservatives.

$63 million more in cuts voted by Alaska Senate

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

The Senate voted today on a state government budget that goes 63 million dollars deeper in cuts than the House budget.

'Blob' of warm water threatens marine mammals in the Pacific

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

Scientists are increasingly worried about the possibility of more die-offs and other adverse effects on marine mammals and seabirds if the suspected cause, a huge anomaly of warm water in the northeast Pacific Ocean, persists into this summer. KTOO’s Matt Miller has more in the first of a two-part series.

Martin Buser deals with blackout pain after fall on Iditarod Trail

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA -Anchorage

Many of the Iditarod’s most accomplished mushers are struggling with this year’s trail. Jeff King lost a sled-dog during an incident outside Nulato with a snowmachine. Just before 10am this morning, Lance Mackey scratched in Galena, citing personal health concerns. And Martin Buser took a spill on the way into Unalakleet that had him blacking out from pain. Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes caught up with Buser to see how he’ll make the remainder of his trip to Nome.

Covenant House seeks to help prevent sexual crimes

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Homeless youth are often targets for human trafficking. That means they’ve been forced to trade sex to meet their basic needs, like food, clothing, and shelter. Covenant House, a youth shelter in Anchorage, aims to protect young people from the predators, but the facility used to inadvertently contribute to the problem. KSKA’s Urban Affairs reporter Anne Hillman learned now, they’re solving it. And it all starts with a door.

Sitka High workshop teaches kids to make guitars, among other projects

Brielle Schaeffer, KCAW - Sitka

Last week, 14 educators from around the state met at Sitka High School to learn how to make shop and engineering classes more engaging. Supported by a grant from the Alaska Department of Education, the group had a few days to build and wire their very own electric guitars.