Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Sept. 25, 2015

NTSB release preliminary report on deadly Iliamna crash

Dave Bendinger, KDLG-Dillingham

The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Friday on the September 15th crash of a turbine Otter float plane in Iliamna. The accident killed three and wounded seven onboard. The plane was owned and operated by the Rainbow King Lodge. It left before dawn to take clients and guides to a day of fishing on a river northwest of Kodiak.

Walker's special session comes with a surprise

Rachel Waldholz, APRN-Anchorage

Lawmakers have been expecting a special session on the state's mammoth project to build a natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to an LNG plant in Nikiski. But when Gov. Bill Walker called for the special session on Thursday, it came with a surprise - a proposed tax on the natural gas reserves held by the very companies the state is trying to partner with.

UAF hosting international Arctic conference

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

An international seminar on extractive industries in the Arctic is happening at the University of Alaska Fairbanks this weekend. UAF history professor and seminar organizer Terrance Cole says it’s bringing together participants from numerous circumpolar nations to discuss the increasing focus on developing the Arctic’s largely untapped resources.

Fairbanks gets first major snow; braces for reduced maintenance

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

Fairbanks got its first major snowfall of the season Friday. As usual, drivers are counting on the state to plow and sand highways and some side roads, but budget cuts mean reduced maintenance. The downsized operation is expected to be tested this winter.

Skilak Lake bear mauling the Kenai Peninsula’s 4th of the year

Jenny Neyman, KDLL-Kenai

There have been four bear maulings this summer on the Kenai Peninsula.

Thorne Bay School District experiments with aquaponics

Ruth Eddy, KRBD-Ketchikan

About five years ago, the Southeast Island School District in Thorne Bay put in a wood-fired boiler. A few years after, they built a greenhouse to take advantage of the excess heat. This summer, the greenhouse transitioned from hydroponics to aquaponics.

AK: High school students enter the world of nano-agriculture

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

High school students in Kodiak are doing college-level science. Maybe even PhD-level science. World Bridge is a NASA-sponsored group that assigns Alaskan students to scientific research projects. At a recent competition in Italy, the group showed that their earthquake research could have a global impact, but that’s only one project they’re working on. They’ve also entered the world of nano-agriculture.

49 Voices: Judy Donegan of Palmer

Anne Hillman, Urban Affairs Desk

This week, we're hearing from Judy Donegan, who's lived in Palmer for six years.