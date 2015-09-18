Growing a new generation of fishers and farmers
The maritime workforce is Alaska’s largest private sector employer. From harvesters to processors, ship builders, maintenance and fisheries researchers and industry suppliers, a report compiled by the state, university and industry groups says the workforce represents 70,000 jobs. The aging of many in the maritime trade is of concern for the future of the industry. What’s the plan for attracting more young Alaskans to this area of the economy as well as drawing the next generation of farmers to the agriculture industry?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Severine von Tscharner Fleming, farming expert and founder, The Greenhorns
- Kelly Harrell, director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council
- Paula Cullenberg, director, Alaska Sea Grant, co-author, "Graying of the Fleet" study
LINKS:
- AMCC's Young Fisherman's Network
- 2016 Alaska Young Fisherman's Summit, Juneau, Jan. 27-29, 2016
- Greenhorns Now
- The University of Alaska Center for Salmon and Society
- Alaska Maritime Workforce Development Plan
