Growing a new generation of fishers and farmers

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 18, 2015 at 3:30 PM AKDT

The maritime workforce is Alaska’s largest private sector employer. From harvesters to processors, ship builders, maintenance and fisheries researchers and industry suppliers, a report compiled by the state, university and industry groups says the workforce represents 70,000 jobs. The aging of many in the maritime trade is of concern for the future of the industry. What’s the plan for attracting more young Alaskans to this area of the economy as well as drawing the next generation of farmers to the agriculture industry?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Severine vo Tscharner Fleming, Kelly Harrell, Paula Cullenberg
Severine vo Tscharner Fleming, Kelly Harrell, Paula Cullenberg

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
