Growing a new generation of fishers and farmers

The maritime workforce is Alaska’s largest private sector employer. From harvesters to processors, ship builders, maintenance and fisheries researchers and industry suppliers, a report compiled by the state, university and industry groups says the workforce represents 70,000 jobs. The aging of many in the maritime trade is of concern for the future of the industry. What’s the plan for attracting more young Alaskans to this area of the economy as well as drawing the next generation of farmers to the agriculture industry?

HOST: Lori Townsend

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

