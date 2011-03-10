Mitch Seavey Out of Race

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage & Anchorage Daily NewsFormer Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey is out of the race. Race marshal Mark Nordman decided not to allow Seavey to continue down the trail after he injured his hand slicing open a bale of hay early this morning at the Ophir checkpoint.Six other mushers have scratched from the race this year, including Zoya DeNure. She made the decision at the Rainy Pass checkpoint after her dog Miller nearly died on the trail. DeNure was about a hour outside of Rainy Pass when Miller collapsed in the snow. She told Anchorage Daily News and ADN.com photographer Marc Lester what happened next.Musher Zoya DeNure, speaking to Marc Lester, with the Anchorage Daily News. There’s a longer version of the interview at ADN.com.Photo by Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

