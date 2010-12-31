Miller Will No Longer Challenge Election Results

Photos and Story by Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageJoe Miller announced today that he will no longer pursue legal challenges against the election results that gave Lisa Murkowski an historic write in win against him in the general election for U.S. Senate. Miller said he had no immediate plans for a political future, but he signaled h

e will still be in the mix.Miller last met with the Alaska press in October when he announced he would no longer speak to them about his background or personal issues. He did participate in election debates in the lead up to the general election.Download Audio (MP3)