Cold, Winds Causing Power and Commuter Problems in Mat-Su

- Photo Courtesy of the Mat-Su BoroughMat-Su Borough workers dig out their cars after the most recent snow in the Valley.Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage Wintery weather is causing concern in the Mat-Su valley as cold temperatures combined with high winds could create problems for commuters and home power supplies. Mat-Su Borough public affairs director Patty Sullivan says the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Mat Su valley, with gusts projected to reach 75 miles per hour.

