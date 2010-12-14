Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold, Winds Causing Power and Commuter Problems in Mat-Su

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published December 14, 2010 at 6:21 PM AKST

- Photo Courtesy of the Mat-Su BoroughMat-Su Borough workers dig out their cars after the most recent snow in the Valley.Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage Wintery weather is causing concern in the Mat-Su valley as cold temperatures combined with high winds could create problems for commuters and home power supplies. Mat-Su Borough public affairs director Patty Sullivan says the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for the Mat Su valley, with gusts projected to reach 75 miles per hour.

Download Audio(MP3)
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack