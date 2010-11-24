Republicans Pledge to Ban Earmarks; Alaska Delegation Fighting for Them

Photos and Story by Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCRepublicans in both the U.S. House and Senate are pledging to ban earmarks. That’s not sitting well with Alaska’s Congressional delegation, which is vowing to fight for them. But as APRN’s Libby Casey reports, whether earmarks survive is in question.On Friday we’ll look at the affects earmark reductions are having in Alaska.Photos: (Top) Senator Lisa Murkowski defends earmarks to NPR Congressional correspondent David Welna in the Capitol Building. (Bottom Left) Arizona Senator and former Republican presidential candidate John McCain crusades against earmarks, and often cites Alaska's so called "bridges to nowhere" as examples. (Bottom Right) Senator Mark Begich says earmarking should be reformed, but not banned.

