Rocket Lifts Off From Kodiak Launch Complex

Photo by Jay Barrett, KMXT - KodiakStory by Jacob Resneck, KMXT-KodiakA streak in the sky that could be seen from Kodiak to Homer at dusk Friday was a multi-stage Minotaur IV rocket. The joint NASA-Air Force research mission successfully lifted off from the Kodiak Launch Complex on Narrow Capeand comes at a crucial time for the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.Photo: The contrail of a Minotaur IV is visible at sunset as the rocket lifts off from the Kodiak Launch Complex Friday afternoon at 4:24 p.m.Download Audio (MP3)