Alaskan Artists Visit Smithsonian Collections

Photo courtesy of John Hudson: Titled - "Gorged Raven"

Photo courtesy of Erica Lord: Titled - "I Tan To Look More Native"Story by Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCIt used to be that museums had a reputation of taking away from Alaska Native communities their artwork, cultural artifacts, and even burial remains.But the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian strives to work with Alaska Natives and Native Americans to keep culture alive. One of its programs has sent two Alaskan artists to Washington DC for two weeks of hands-on time with the Museum’s collection.Download Audio (MP3)