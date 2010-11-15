Murkowski Remains Confident in Re-Election Bid

Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DC

Senator Lisa Murkowski is currently back in Washington DC and says she’s confident she’ll win her re-election bid, but is content to wait until there’s a clear margin before she declares victory. She says some of her Senate colleagues in Washington, both members of her own Republican Party and Democrats like Florida’s Bill Nelson, are giving her positive responses.

Even though the election was nearly two weeks ago, Murkowski is still wearing a blue rubber bracelet used by her campaign to teach voters how to spell her name.

If Murkowski does pull out the write-in win, she’ll be the first successful Senate write-in since the 1950s.

