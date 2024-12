Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchoragePlenty of people showed up at a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management public hearing in Anchorage Tuesday night. The crowd was orderly, respectful and adamantly pro development in its comments regarding exploratory oil drilling in the Chuckchi Sea.CORRECTION: In this story Aves Thompson was incorrectly identified as Aves Sampson. We apologize for this error.Download Audio (MP3)