State’s Game Board Discusses Nelchina Caribou Hunt

Photo and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageOn Friday, the state’s game board sat down for a special meeting in Anchorage to deal with the contentious issue of the future of the Nelchina caribou hunt in Game Management Unit 13.Photo: Keven Saxby with the state Department of Law outlines legal procedures for the Board of Game. The Board will deliberate in the coming days on subsistence hunting regulations for Game Management Unit 13 caribou hunt.Download Audio (MP3)