Vetoing of Denali KidCare Draws Prayer Vigil

Photo and Story by Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A prayer vigil was held at noon today outside Governor Sean Parnell’s Anchorage office. The vigil was organized by Anchorage Faith and Action Congregations Together or AFACT – which is a coalition of 15 different denominations from around the city.

The vigil was in response to yesterday’s announcement that Governor Parnell was vetoing the expansion of Denali KidCare because of his concerns that money could be used for medically necessary abortions. Photo: (Right) Members of the Anchorage Faith and Action Congregations Together (AFACT) praying for Denali Kid Care funding. (Left) Central Lutheran Church pastor Glen Peterson and his wife Carol.

