Two Alaskans Compete in National Spelling Bee

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Two Alaska regional spelling champions made it to the national competition in DC before being eliminated.Oliver Price, a home school student from Anchorage, made it to round three Thursday evening before being eliminated and 14-year-old Fairbanks resident, Rory O’Donoghue, stayed in the competition until this morning, when he expected to be third, but when the first two didn’t make it, he suddenly found him self in the starter slot.The word that tripped him up? Ostrichism. The competition began Wednesday with 274 spellers from around the nation and other participating countries.Photo courtesy of Brian O'Donoghue - Anchorage student Oliver Price, left, and Fairbanks student Rory O'Donoghue, right.Download Audio (MP3)