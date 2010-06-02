Railroad Planning to Spray Herbicide Along Tracks

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageThe Alaska Railroad plans to begin spraying herbicide along it’s tracks next week for the first time in 26 years. The permit was granted by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation’s division of Environmental Health.Trustees for Alaska has asked for an adjudicatory hearing with DEC and has requested commissioner Larry Hartig to stay his decision on the permit until after that time. At issue is the chemical

glyphosate, it's the active ingredient in the herbicide Roundup and also in Aquamaster, which is the herbicide approved by DEC for the Railroad to spray with.