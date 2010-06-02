Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Diversifying Salmon in Bristol Bay

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published June 2, 2010 at 5:47 PM AKDT

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Salmon stocks and investment stocks may have a lot in common, according to a new study. Long term, the returns for both benefit from diversification. The cover article in Thursday’s issue of the Journal Nature looks at the issue in Bristol Bay sockeye salmon. The researchers show diversification there helps maintain salmon runs at relatively stable levels year after year.Photo by Daniel Schindler; Adult sockeye salmon in spawning colors  queuing to move into Sam Creek, Wood River System, to spawn Download Audio (MP3)
Josh Edge
