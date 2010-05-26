BP Begins Top Kill to Plug Wellhead

Oil company BP is trying to plug the gushing spill in the Gulf of Mexico by forcing drilling mud into the well. The “top kill” method aims to counteract the oil pressure so BP can seal the wellhead with cement. As APRN’s Libby Casey reports, the Obama Administration and Congress weighed in today on what’s next and what may be ahead for Shell’s drilling plans in Alaska.Photo: Interior Secretary Ken Salazar (center) and Deputy Secretary David Hayes testify before the House Natural Resources Committee. Salazar plans to give President Obama his report on the Deepwater Horizon disaster Thursday.Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCDownload Audio (MP3)