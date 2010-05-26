Alyeska Pipeline Spill Update

The Trans Alaska Pipeline system is still shut down as Alyeska Pipeline Service Company continues their assessment of the spill.Alyeska Pipeline Service Company spokeswoman Michelle Egan says they've prorated theflow of crude coming into the system.Egan says it's not yet known how much oil has been spilled into the containment area, but the volume of oil will be released as soon as they can safely allow crews to assess it.Photo courtesy of Alyeska Pipeline Service CompanyLori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage