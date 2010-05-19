Village Prepares for Sewer System, Finally

Photo by Robert Terrazas, ANTHC. Kasigluk Tradition Council President Esai Twitchell describes the nearly completed village water treatment facility.

Even as much of village Alaska embraces the infrastructure elements of the 21st century, two third world elements stubbornly remain in many bush communities ­– five-gallon containers for packing water and hauling honey buckets. Recently, KSKA reporter Len Anderson visited two Southwestern Alaska villages.

Len Anderson, KSKA – Anchorage

