Environmentalists Celebrate ANWR’s 50th Anniversary

Thousands of miles away from the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Washington DC prominent environmentalists and members of Congress kicked off a celebration of the Refuge on Thursday.They’re marking 50 years since the region first became a federally protected area under President Dwight Eisenhower.Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCListen Here (MP3)Luci Beach, the executive director of the Gwich'in Steering Committeein Alaska, speaks on the U.S. Capitol grounds in celebration of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge's 50th anniversary, along side Senators Mark and Tom Udall (D - CO and NM).