Murkowski Pessimistic About US Ratifying Sea Treaty This Year

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and experts in Arctic policy are pessimistic that the U.S. will ratify the Law of the Sea Treaty this year, even as and Russia say their countries were able to hammer out an Arctic border dispute this week thanks to the Treaty.Story and Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCNorway's Deputy Defense Minister Espen Barth Eide (right) details the agreement Norway and Russia reached this week on their Arctic border dispute. He spoke Wednesday at a conference on Arctic security at CSIS in Washington.Download Audio (MP3)